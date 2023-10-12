Isiah Pacheco Week 6 Preview vs. the Broncos
Isiah Pacheco has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos in Week 6 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos allow 187.6 rushing yards per game, worst in the league.
So far this season, Pacheco has recorded a team-best 325 rushing yards on 71 carries (65 ypg), while scoring three rushing TDs. As a receiver, Pacheco has also hauled in 11 passes for 99 yards.
Pacheco vs. the Broncos
- Pacheco vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 50.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- The Broncos have given up 100 or more yards to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.
- Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Denver this year.
- The Broncos have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.
- The rush defense of the Broncos is giving up 187.6 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks last in the NFL.
- The Broncos have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (1.6 per game).
Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Broncos
- Rushing Yards: 75.5 (-111)
Pacheco Rushing Insights
- Pacheco hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his five opportunities this season (60.0%).
- The Chiefs have passed 57.8% of the time and run 42.2% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- His team has attempted 138 rushes this season. He's handled 71 of those carries (51.4%).
- Pacheco has rushed for a score in three of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.
- He has 21.4% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (three).
- He has 17 red zone carries for 65.4% of the team share (his team runs on 45.6% of its plays in the red zone).
Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Broncos
- Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)
Pacheco Receiving Insights
- In the receiving game, Pacheco has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).
- Pacheco has received 6.9% of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (13 targets).
- He has been targeted 13 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (61st in NFL).
- Having played five games this year, Pacheco has not tallied a TD reception.
- With two red zone targets, Pacheco has been on the receiving end of 6.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
Pacheco's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Vikings
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|16 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|20 ATT / 115 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|15 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|12 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|9/7/2023
|Week 1
|8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
