Best Bets, Odds for the Chiefs vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football Game – Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.
When is Chiefs vs. Broncos?
- Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Chiefs favored by 11, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (28.8 points). Put your money on the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 86.2%.
- The Chiefs are 4-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -625 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Broncos lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Denver has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +455 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Kansas City (-11)
- The Chiefs have put together a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 11-point favorites or more, Kansas City has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- The Broncos have not covered the spread in any matchup this season (0-4-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47)
- These two teams average a combined 49.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the over/under of 47 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 52.2 points per game, 5.2 more than the point total for this matchup.
- Out of the Chiefs' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
- Broncos games have hit the over in four out of five opportunities (80%).
Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|55.5
|3
Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|242.0
|11
|23.8
|0
