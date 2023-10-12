The Dallas Stars host the St. Louis Blues for a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-225) Blues (+180) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues were an underdog 14 times last season, and upset their opponent six times.

St. Louis was an underdog by +180 or longer on the moneyline four times last season, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Blues.

Last season, 49 games St. Louis played finished with over 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Stars Additional Info

Blues vs. Stars Rankings

Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 260 (17th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 298 (27th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 46 (22nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 60 (24th)

Blues Advanced Stats

With 260 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Blues had the league's 17th-ranked offense.

St. Louis allowed 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

St. Louis had 46 power-play goals (22nd in NHL) on 238 chances.

The Blues' power-play percentage (19.33) ranked them 22nd in the league.

St. Louis had seven shorthanded goals (16th in league).

At 72.35%, the Blues had the 30th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

At 48.5%, the Blues had the NHL's 24th-ranked faceoff win percentage.

The 11.1% shooting percentage of St. Louis was third in the league.

The Blues shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

