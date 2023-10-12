Blues vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars host the St. Louis Blues for a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW.
Blues vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-225)
|Blues (+180)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues were an underdog 14 times last season, and upset their opponent six times.
- St. Louis was an underdog by +180 or longer on the moneyline four times last season, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Blues.
- Last season, 49 games St. Louis played finished with over 6.5 goals.
Blues vs Stars Additional Info
Blues vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|260 (17th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|298 (27th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|46 (22nd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|60 (24th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- With 260 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Blues had the league's 17th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis allowed 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
- St. Louis had 46 power-play goals (22nd in NHL) on 238 chances.
- The Blues' power-play percentage (19.33) ranked them 22nd in the league.
- St. Louis had seven shorthanded goals (16th in league).
- At 72.35%, the Blues had the 30th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- At 48.5%, the Blues had the NHL's 24th-ranked faceoff win percentage.
- The 11.1% shooting percentage of St. Louis was third in the league.
- The Blues shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
