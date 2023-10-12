Thursday's NHL offering includes a contest between the heavily favored Dallas Stars (0-0-0, -225 on the moneyline to win at home) and the St. Louis Blues (0-0-0, +180 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSMW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and BSMW

BSSW and BSMW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Blues Moneyline Total BetMGM -225 +180 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -225.

St. Louis has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.