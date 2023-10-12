On Thursday, October 12, the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues will open their seasons against one another at American Airlines Center in in Dallas.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW to see the Stars play the Blues.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Stars Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues' total of 298 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 27th in the NHL.

The Blues had 260 goals last season (3.2 per game), 17th in the league.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

The Blues had 46 power-play goals (22nd in NHL) on 238 chances.

The Blues scored on 19.33% of their power plays, No. 22 in the NHL.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 79 37 36 73 55 54 35.7% Pavel Buchnevich 63 26 41 67 31 35 29.9% Robert Thomas 73 18 47 65 40 67 52.9% Brayden Schenn 82 21 44 65 47 41 46.5% Kevin Hayes 81 18 36 54 35 40 49.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars scored last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 256 power-play chances).

The Stars were fifth in the league with a 25% power-play conversion rate.

Stars Key Players