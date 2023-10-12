Blues vs. Stars Injury Report Today - October 12
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Currently, the St. Louis Blues (0-0-0) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (0-0-0) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Torey Krug
|D
|Out
|Foot
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
Blues vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Blues Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blues had 260 goals last season (3.2 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- St. Louis conceded 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
Stars Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Dallas gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.
Blues vs. Stars Betting Info
|Stars (-225)
|Blues (+180)
|6.5
