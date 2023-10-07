Southern Illinois, South Dakota State, Week 6 MVFC Football Power Rankings
Week 6 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each MVFC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
MVFC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd
- Last Game: W 33-20 vs Missouri State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Youngstown State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st
- Last Game: W 42-21 vs North Dakota
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Illinois State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. South Dakota
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd
- Last Game: W 24-19 vs North Dakota State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Murray State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th
- Last Game: L 24-19 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Missouri State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Missouri State
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd
- Last Game: L 33-20 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. North Dakota
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th
- Last Game: L 42-21 vs South Dakota State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Western Illinois
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Illinois State
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th
- Last Game: W 48-17 vs Lindenwood
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Murray State
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th
- Last Game: W 30-28 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ South Dakota
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th
- Last Game: W 44-41 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Indiana State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th
- Last Game: L 44-41 vs Northern Iowa
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Indiana State
- Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th
- Last Game: L 30-28 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st
- Last Game: L 37-17 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ North Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
