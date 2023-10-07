The No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2) and the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0) square off on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents.

LSU owns the fourth-best offense this season in terms of total yards (551.6 yards per game), but rank 17th-worst defensively (429.4 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Missouri is accumulating 451.4 total yards per game (32nd-ranked). It ranks 29th in the FBS defensively (317.2 total yards allowed per game).

Missouri vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Missouri vs. LSU Key Statistics

Missouri LSU 451.4 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 551.6 (5th) 317.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.4 (113th) 147.0 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.0 (27th) 304.4 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.6 (6th) 3 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (18th) 4 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (99th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has compiled 1,468 yards on 74.5% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Cody Schrader has run the ball 81 times for 463 yards, with three touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has taken 56 carries and totaled 257 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 76 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Luther Burden III has registered 43 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 644 (128.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has five touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put up a 254-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 24 passes on 36 targets.

Mookie Cooper's 17 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 193 yards.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 1,711 passing yards, completing 73.1% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 292 yards (58.4 ypg) on 60 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has racked up 354 yards on 57 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Malik Nabers' 625 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has totaled 40 catches and five touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 537-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 41 targets.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 14 passes and hauled in eight catches for 150 yards, an average of 30.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

