When the Missouri State Bears match up with the North Dakota State Bison at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection model predicts the Bears will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Missouri State vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-0.9) 59.9 Missouri State 30, North Dakota State 29

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have one win against the spread this season.

Two of the Bears' three games have gone over the point total.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

Out of Bison one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

Bears vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri State 31.8 33.3 59 14 22.7 39.7 North Dakota State 36.8 18 37.3 20.7 -- --

