The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are expected to win their matchup versus the Lindenwood Lions at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Lindenwood vs. Tennessee Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee Tech (-7.8) 50.4 Tennessee Tech 29, Lindenwood 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Lions games.

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Golden Eagles games went over the point total five out of 10 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lindenwood 30.8 38.8 43.5 30.5 22.3 44.3 Tennessee Tech 11.0 32.0 12.0 13.5 10.0 50.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.