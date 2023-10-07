Our computer model predicts the Kentucky Wildcats will take down the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Sanford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kentucky (+14.5) Over (47.5) Kentucky 27, Georgia 26

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 85.7%.

The Bulldogs are winless against the spread this year.

Georgia is winless against the spread when it is 14.5-point or greater favorites (0-4).

Georgia has had two games (out of five) hit the over this year.

The average total for Georgia games this season has been 52.7, 5.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Wildcats' five games with a set total.

The average point total for Kentucky this year is 3.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 38.6 13 41.5 11.3 27 20 Kentucky 37 15.2 35 12 45 28

