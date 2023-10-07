After the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Griffin is atop the leaderboard with a score of -14.

Looking to place a wager on Ben Griffin at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +250 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +250

Ben Griffin Insights

Griffin has finished under par 10 times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Griffin has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -7 277 0 18 1 1 $1.8M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Griffin finished 24th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The average course Griffin has played i the last year (7,265 yards) is 196 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 45th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Griffin shot better than just 17% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Griffin recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the tournament average was 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Griffin had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Griffin's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the tournament average (8.8).

In that last outing, Griffin had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

Griffin ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.3.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Griffin finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Griffin's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

