Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
Trying to find information on the best bets in Big 12 action in Week 6? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Oklahoma vs. Texas matchup, and picking Kansas State (-11.5) over Oklahoma State on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, as well as potential options to use in a parlay, in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all Big 12 games with BetMGM!
Best Week 6 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Kansas State -11.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 27.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Kansas +1.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 5.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Texas Tech -1.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas Tech by 7.7 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Big 12 spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 6 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 60.5 - Oklahoma vs. Texas
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 53.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Under 64.5 - UCF vs. Kansas
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Total: 59.1 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Under 60.5 - Texas Tech vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears
- Projected Total: 58.4 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 6 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
|36.0 / 12.8
|478.4 / 290.8
|Oklahoma
|5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
|47.4 / 10.8
|510.0 / 319.0
|Kansas
|4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
|33.0 / 26.2
|422.4 / 369.6
|West Virginia
|4-1 (2-0 Big 12)
|26.4 / 19.0
|347.4 / 335.4
|BYU
|4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
|31.0 / 22.4
|318.6 / 360.8
|Kansas State
|3-1 (1-0 Big 12)
|39.5 / 18.5
|482.3 / 337.5
|TCU
|3-2 (1-1 Big 12)
|34.8 / 21.0
|487.4 / 370.6
|UCF
|3-2 (0-2 Big 12)
|37.6 / 23.2
|545.8 / 366.8
|Oklahoma State
|2-2 (0-1 Big 12)
|22.0 / 23.8
|343.5 / 371.3
|Texas Tech
|2-3 (1-1 Big 12)
|33.2 / 24.8
|404.8 / 375.8
|Houston
|2-3 (0-2 Big 12)
|27.4 / 29.8
|414.0 / 405.8
|Iowa State
|2-3 (1-1 Big 12)
|20.8 / 23.2
|317.0 / 338.6
|Baylor
|2-3 (1-1 Big 12)
|23.2 / 28.4
|413.0 / 394.6
|Cincinnati
|2-3 (0-2 Big 12)
|30.0 / 24.0
|490.0 / 328.4
Watch Big 12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.