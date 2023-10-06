The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) hit the road for a Big 12 clash against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Offensively, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by compiling 482.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 45th (337.5 yards allowed per game). With 343.5 total yards per game on offense, Oklahoma State ranks 102nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 71st, giving up 371.3 total yards per contest.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Kansas State Oklahoma State 482.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (127th) 337.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.3 (22nd) 198.5 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.8 (107th) 283.8 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.8 (86th) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (28th) 4 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (125th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,072 yards (268.0 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 123 rushing yards on 28 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 423 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 107 yards (26.8 per game).

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 37 times this year and racked up 168 yards (42.0 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the pass game with seven grabs for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Ben Sinnott's 247 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has collected 16 catches and two touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 56.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jadon Jackson has compiled 13 receptions for 179 yards, an average of 44.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 513 yards on 53% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has run for 230 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Elijah Collins has compiled 102 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Jaden Bray's 210 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions on 28 targets.

De'Zhaun Stribling has 15 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 201 yards (50.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaden Nixon's 12 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.

