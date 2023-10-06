According to our computer projections, the Kansas State Wildcats will defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys when the two teams play at Boone Pickens Stadium on Friday, October 6, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-11.5) Over (53.5) Kansas State 41, Oklahoma State 14

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Kansas State is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

The Wildcats have played four games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 2.2 higher than the average total in Kansas State games this season.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cowboys have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Cowboys are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

In Cowboys three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Oklahoma State games this season have averaged an over/under of 46.2 points, 7.3 less than the point total in this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 39.5 18.5 43.7 14.7 27.0 30.0 Oklahoma State 22.0 23.8 17.0 23.0 27.0 24.5

