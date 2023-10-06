The Kansas City Chiefs at the moment have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +550.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Chiefs are second-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+550), much higher than their computer rankings (eighth-best).

The Chiefs have slightly better odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +600 at the beginning of the season to +550.

The Chiefs have a 15.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has two wins against the spread this year.

Kansas City has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Chiefs have put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Kansas City has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Chiefs have the eighth-ranked defense this year (294.5 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 393 yards per game.

The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this year (25.3 points per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 1,006 yards (251.5 per game), completing 64.3%, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

In addition, Mahomes has rushed for 154 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco has scored two TDs and gained 270 yards (67.5 per game).

Also, Pacheco has 10 catches for 90 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce has scored two times, hauling in 17 balls for 155 yards (51.7 per game).

In the passing game, Rashee Rice has scored one time, catching 13 balls for 140 yards (35.0 per game).

In four games for the Chiefs, Trent McDuffie has registered 22 tackles.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +30000 4 October 1 @ Jets W 23-20 +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2200 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +25000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +700 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +12500 16 December 25 Raiders - +25000 17 December 31 Bengals - +3500 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2200

Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.