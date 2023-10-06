If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Cass County, Missouri, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cass County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

Tipton High School at Midway High School