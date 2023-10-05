The Liga MX schedule on Wednesday, which includes Queretaro FC taking on Pumas UNAM, is not one to miss.

Info on how to watch Wednesday's Liga MX action is included for you.

Watch Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro FC

Queretaro FC journeys to face Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Pumas UNAM (-145)

Pumas UNAM (-145) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+380)

Queretaro FC (+380) Draw: (+295)

Watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul travels to match up with Necaxa at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Cruz Azul (+125)

Cruz Azul (+125) Underdog: Necaxa (+220)

Necaxa (+220) Draw: (+240)

Watch Tigres UANL vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Deportivo Toluca FC makes the trip to take on Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-140)

Tigres UANL (-140) Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+360)

Deportivo Toluca FC (+360) Draw: (+300)

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Club Tijuana de Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente is on the road to play Club Santos Laguna at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Deportes and Tubi

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (-160)

Club Santos Laguna (-160) Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+390)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+390) Draw: (+320)

