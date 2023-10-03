Tuesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and the Toronto Blue Jays (89-73) clashing at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET on October 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (11-8) to the mound, while Kevin Gausman (12-9) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 67 out of the 111 games, or 60.4%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 111 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 67-44 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 778 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Blue Jays Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Toronto and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The previous 10 Blue Jays games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (55%) in those games.

This season, Toronto has been victorious 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Blue Jays have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Toronto scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Blue Jays have the fourth-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 27 Athletics W 6-4 Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes September 28 Athletics L 2-1 Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina September 29 @ Rockies W 7-6 Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach September 30 @ Rockies W 14-6 Emilio Pagán vs Matt Koch October 1 @ Rockies L 3-2 Bailey Ober vs Brent Suter October 3 Blue Jays - Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman October 4 Blue Jays - Sonny Gray vs José Berríos

Blue Jays Schedule