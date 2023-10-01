The New York Yankees (82-79) visit the Kansas City Royals (55-106) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Yankees will look to Michael King (4-7) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-15).

Royals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: King - NYY (4-7, 2.50 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 4.92 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-15) takes the mound first for the Royals in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.92 ERA in 137 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.

Greinke enters this outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this season heading into this matchup.

In five of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

The Yankees' King (4-7) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.50, a 3.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.113 in 48 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

King will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has 31 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 48 chances this season.

Michael King vs. Royals

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with 671 runs scored this season. They have a .243 batting average this campaign with 160 home runs (27th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in two games, and they have gone 3-for-8 over 1 2/3 innings.

