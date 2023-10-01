Royals vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Bookmakers list the Yankees as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Royals vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-160
|+135
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Read More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been underdogs in 137 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (34.3%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has a record of 26-60, a 30.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 78 of its 159 chances.
- In 21 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 11-10-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|32-48
|23-58
|23-40
|32-65
|41-78
|14-27
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.