Will Noah Gray Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Noah Gray did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 4 matchup with the New York Jets begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Gray's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Gray's season stats include 78 yards on seven receptions (11.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 10 times.
Noah Gray Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Chiefs have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Kadarius Toney (LP/toe): 7 Rec; 35 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Gray 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|10
|7
|78
|49
|0
|11.1
Gray Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|38
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|1
|9
|0
