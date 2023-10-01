Nick Pratto vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nick Pratto (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .228 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (28.4%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (8.0%).
- He has scored in 28 of 88 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.224
|AVG
|.233
|.327
|OBP
|.283
|.343
|SLG
|.358
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|52/18
|K/BB
|84/11
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- King gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 48 games this season. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
