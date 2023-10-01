The Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays square off for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today.

Info on live coverage of today's MLB action is included for you.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The San Francisco Giants (79-82) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 23 HR, 60 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 23 HR, 60 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.336 AVG, 29 HR, 103 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -168 +142 8

The Baltimore Orioles (101-60) host the Boston Red Sox (77-84)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.269 AVG, 33 HR, 99 RBI)

BAL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -175 +147 7.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (75-86) host the Miami Marlins (84-76)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.263 AVG, 24 HR, 84 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.263 AVG, 24 HR, 84 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

The Atlanta Braves (104-57) take on the Washington Nationals (70-91)

The Nationals will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.264 AVG, 28 HR, 86 RBI)

ATL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -222 +182 10.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (89-72) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (98-63)

The Rays will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Sunday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.330 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)

The Los Angeles Angels (72-89) play the Oakland Athletics (50-111)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Sunday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.255 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)

The Chicago White Sox (61-100) play the San Diego Padres (81-80)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.260 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.260 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.275 AVG, 35 HR, 109 RBI)

SD Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -180 +152 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (77-84) take on the Cleveland Guardians (76-85)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 31 HR, 95 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 31 HR, 95 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

DET Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -133 +112 7.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) play host to the Houston Astros (89-72)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 29 HR, 111 RBI)

HOU Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -165 +140 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) take on the Chicago Cubs (83-78)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.307 AVG, 26 HR, 97 RBI)

CHC Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -116 -103 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (87-74) host the Texas Rangers (90-71)

The Rangers will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.276 AVG, 32 HR, 103 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.276 AVG, 32 HR, 103 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI)

SEA Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -121 +101 7.5

The Kansas City Royals (55-106) play host to the New York Yankees (82-79)

The Yankees will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.273 AVG, 25 HR, 68 RBI)

NYY Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -157 +133 9

The Colorado Rockies (58-103) play host to the Minnesota Twins (87-74)

The Twins will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.241 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.241 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.259 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI)

MIN Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -172 +146 12.5

The New York Mets (74-86) face the Philadelphia Phillies (89-72)

The Phillies will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 31 HR, 98 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 31 HR, 98 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI)

PHI Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -114 -106 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (82-79)

The Reds will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.268 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.268 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.271 AVG, 23 HR, 86 RBI)

CIN Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -121 +102 8.5

