On Sunday, MJ Melendez (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSKC

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 29 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 62 walks while batting .233.

Melendez has had a hit in 92 of 147 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (17.0%).

Looking at the 147 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (9.5%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has driven in a run in 36 games this year (24.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 53 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 70 .249 AVG .215 .339 OBP .288 .403 SLG .379 23 XBH 26 9 HR 6 33 RBI 22 74/38 K/BB 95/24 3 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings