Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 1, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+600) make them second-best in the NFL.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Chiefs considerably higher (second-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
- The Chiefs have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +600 at the beginning of the season to +600.
- The Chiefs' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 14.3%.
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread this year.
- One Chiefs game (out of three) has hit the over this season.
- The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- The Chiefs rank seventh in total defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 390.3 total yards per game.
- The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this season (26 points per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 13.3 points allowed per game.
Chiefs Impact Players
- In three games, Patrick Mahomes II has passed for 803 yards (267.7 per game), with seven TDs and two INTs, and completing 65.5%.
- On the ground, Mahomes has scored zero TDs and accumulated 103 yards.
- In three games, Isiah Pacheco has rushed for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and one TD.
- In addition, Pacheco has seven receptions for 47 yards and zero TDs.
- In two games, Travis Kelce has 11 receptions for 95 yards (47.5 per game) and two scores.
- On the ground, Jerick McKinnon has scored zero times and gained 7 yards (2.3 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, the Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed has amassed 14 tackles and 3.0 TFL in his three games.
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|L 21-20
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|W 17-9
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|W 41-10
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6000
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+900
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
