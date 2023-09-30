Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (81-79) and Kansas City Royals (55-105) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-9) to the mound, while Steven Cruz will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Royals have come away with 47 wins in the 136 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 42 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (669 total, 4.2 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule