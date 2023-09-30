The New York Yankees (81-79) visit the Kansas City Royals (55-105) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-9) to the mound, while Steven Cruz will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Cruz

Cruz makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed two innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs without giving up a hit.

In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.

He has had six appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (9-9) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 32 games.

He has earned a quality start five times in 31 starts this season.

In 31 starts this season, Schmidt has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Royals

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with 669 runs scored this season. They have a .243 batting average this campaign with 159 home runs (26th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 5-for-22 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

