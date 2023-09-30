Austin Wells and the New York Yankees take the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Steven Cruz, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 159 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 458 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with 669 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Cruz (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, throwing two innings of relief while giving up two earned runs without allowing a hit.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Astros W 6-5 Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/28/2023 Tigers L 8-0 Away Jonathan Bowlan Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees W 12-5 Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home Steven Cruz Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Greinke Michael King

