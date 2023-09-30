The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) are 13.5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 54.5 points.

Missouri ranks 43rd in total offense (431.3 yards per game) and 41st in total defense (321.5 yards allowed per game) this season. With 385.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Vanderbilt ranks 75th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 92nd, allowing 384.2 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -13.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Looking to place a bet on Missouri vs. Vanderbilt? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 SEC Betting Trends

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

In Missouri's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Missouri has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Missouri has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this matchup.

Bet on Missouri to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 1,073 passing yards for Missouri, completing 72% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns this season.

Cody Schrader has 403 rushing yards on 65 carries with two touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 44 times for 186 yards (46.5 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 81 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Luther Burden III's team-high 504 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 42 targets) with three touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper has grabbed eight passes while averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Theo Wease has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 14 receptions for 136 yards, an average of 34.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Johnny Walker Jr. paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has 1.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Ty'Ron Hopper is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 20 tackles and 2.0 TFL.

Kris Abrams-Draine has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 12 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.