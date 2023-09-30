The No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium in a battle of SEC foes.

Missouri is averaging 30.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 60th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 50th, giving up 20.8 points per contest. From an offensive standpoint, Vanderbilt is posting 385.8 total yards per contest (75th-ranked). It ranks 91st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (384.2 total yards surrendered per game).

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Missouri Vanderbilt 431.3 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.8 (23rd) 321.5 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.2 (119th) 149.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.6 (114th) 281.8 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.2 (34th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (127th) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 1,073 pass yards for Missouri, completing 72% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns this season.

Cody Schrader has racked up 403 yards on 65 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Nathaniel Peat has racked up 186 yards on 44 attempts, scoring two times. He's caught four passes for 81 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Luther Burden III's team-leading 504 yards as a receiver have come on 32 receptions (out of 42 targets) with three touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper has put together a 137-yard season so far, reeling in eight passes on nine targets.

Theo Wease has a total of 136 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has put up 1,251 passing yards, or 250.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.2% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Patrick Smith is his team's leading rusher with 52 carries for 236 yards, or 47.2 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Sedrick Alexander has piled up 169 yards (on 39 carries) with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's 345 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 27 receptions on 49 targets with six touchdowns.

London Humphreys has put together a 299-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 25 targets.

Jayden McGowan has racked up 295 reciving yards (59.0 ypg) this season.

