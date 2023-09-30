In the game between the Missouri Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, September 30 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+13.5) Over (54.5) Missouri 33, Vanderbilt 27

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers an 84.6% chance to win.

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Missouri has not covered a spread when they are at least 13.5-point favorites (0-1).

Missouri has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 5.3 more than the average point total for Missouri games this season.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Commodores have a 20.0% chance to win.

The Commodores have compiled a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 13.5 points or more this season (0-1).

Four of the Commodores' five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

Vanderbilt's games this year have averaged an over/under that is the same as the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 30.5 20.8 29.3 18.7 -- -- Vanderbilt 33.4 32.4 36.7 28.7 28.5 38.0

