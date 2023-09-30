SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Missouri vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 42, Vanderbilt 18

Missouri 42, Vanderbilt 18 Missouri has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Vanderbilt has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Commodores have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (-14)



Missouri (-14) Missouri has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.

In 2023, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Missouri and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 54.5 points twice this season.

This season, every game Vanderbilt has played finished with a combined score higher than 54.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.9 points per game, 9.4 points more than the over/under of 54.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.2 49.2 Implied Total AVG 30 30 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 53 56.8 Implied Total AVG 35.2 37.3 32 ATS Record 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-1 3-0-0 1-0-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.