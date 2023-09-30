SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Missouri vs. Vanderbilt?

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Missouri 42, Vanderbilt 18
  • Missouri has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • Vanderbilt has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Commodores have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Missouri (-14)
  • Missouri has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.
  • In 2023, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14 points or more.
  • Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (54.5)
  • Missouri and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 54.5 points twice this season.
  • This season, every game Vanderbilt has played finished with a combined score higher than 54.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 63.9 points per game, 9.4 points more than the over/under of 54.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Missouri

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.2 49.2
Implied Total AVG 30 30
ATS Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.5 53 56.8
Implied Total AVG 35.2 37.3 32
ATS Record 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-0-1 3-0-0 1-0-1
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

