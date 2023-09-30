The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) host the Missouri State Bears (1-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between MVFC rivals at Saluki Stadium. Missouri State is a 10.5-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 56.5 points.

On defense, Southern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by surrendering only 19.7 points per game. The offense ranks 36th (29.7 points per game). While Missouri State's defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking 17th-worst by surrendering 444.3 total yards per game, its offense ranks eighth-best with 467.3 total yards per contest.

Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Southern Illinois vs Missouri State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southern Illinois -10.5 -115 -115 56.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

In Missouri State's two games with a set total, the two teams combined to hit the over.

Missouri State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Missouri State has been at least a moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has thrown for 889 yards on 56-of-89 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 74 yards.

The team's top rusher, Jacardia Wright, has carried the ball 39 times for 116 yards (38.7 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught five passes for 81 yards.

Raylen Sharpe paces his squad with 272 receiving yards on 17 catches with one touchdown.

Terique Owens has eight receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 174 yards (58 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Hunter Wood's 11 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Darion Smith paces the team with one sack, and also has .

Todric McGee, Missouri State's tackle leader, has 12 tackles this year.

Floyd Williams leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 12 tackles.

