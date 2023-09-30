The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) and the Missouri State Bears (1-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Saluki Stadium in a clash of MVFC opponents.

Southern Illinois is putting up 398 yards per game on offense, which ranks 31st in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Salukis rank 42nd, surrendering 316.7 yards per game. Missouri State's defense ranks 92nd in the FCS with 33.3 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by posting 35.7 points per game.

Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Week 5 Games

Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Missouri State Southern Illinois 467.3 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (81st) 444.3 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (23rd) 131.7 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.3 (102nd) 335.7 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.7 (10th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has thrown for 889 yards (296.3 ypg) to lead Missouri State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 74 yards (24.7 ypg) on 20 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jacardia Wright, has carried the ball 39 times for 116 yards (38.7 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught five passes for 81 yards.

Raylen Sharpe has racked up 272 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Terique Owens has eight receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 174 yards (58 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Hunter Wood's 11 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has 825 yards passing for Southern Illinois, completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 33 times for 164 yards (54.7 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught nine passes for 79 yards.

Justin Strong has racked up 53 yards on 13 attempts, scoring one time.

Izaiah Hartrup's 192 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has collected 15 catches and three touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has caught 15 passes for 187 yards (62.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Aidan Quinn has compiled nine receptions for 144 yards, an average of 48 yards per game.

