Michael Massey -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .230 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks.

In 68 of 126 games this season (54.0%) Massey has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (19.8%).

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has an RBI in 36 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29.4% of his games this year (37 of 126), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 65 .246 AVG .217 .309 OBP .243 .385 SLG .389 17 XBH 18 5 HR 10 25 RBI 30 39/17 K/BB 59/6 3 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings