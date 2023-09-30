Maikel Garcia vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 125 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 82 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
- He has homered in 3.3% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (5.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47 of 121 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.320
|AVG
|.228
|.359
|OBP
|.293
|.429
|SLG
|.295
|19
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|18
|47/17
|K/BB
|63/21
|11
|SB
|12
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (9-9 with a 4.65 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 32nd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 32 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.65, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
