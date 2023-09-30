The Austin Peay Governors (2-2) visit the Lindenwood Lions (2-2) at Hunter Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Lindenwood has the 75th-ranked defense this season (372.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 19th-best with a tally of 428.5 yards per game. Austin Peay ranks 46th with 378 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 73rd with 370.3 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Lindenwood vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hunter Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Lindenwood vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Lindenwood Austin Peay 428.5 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (34th) 372.3 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (89th) 195.8 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129 (81st) 232.8 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249 (27th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger leads Lindenwood with 847 yards (211.8 ypg) on 55-of-97 passing with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 123 rushing yards on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Robert Giaimo has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 337 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 84 yards (21 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Jeff Caldwell has hauled in 17 catches for 379 yards (94.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chase Lanckriet has hauled in seven passes while averaging 30.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Spencer Redd has compiled seven receptions for 121 yards, an average of 30.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has racked up 996 yards (249 yards per game) while completing 71.2% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 69 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jevon Jackson, has carried the ball 49 times for 289 yards (72.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

CJ Evans Jr. has taken 29 carries and totaled 153 yards with one touchdown.

Trey Goodman leads his team with 215 receiving yards on 11 receptions with three touchdowns.

Kam Thomas has put up a 157-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 14 passes on 21 targets.

Tre Shackelford has racked up 154 reciving yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

