Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 30, when the Austin Peay Governors and Lindenwood Lions go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Governors. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Lindenwood vs. Austin Peay Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-6.6) 63.3 Austin Peay 35, Lindenwood 28

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions put together a 5-2-0 ATS record last year.

Lions games hit the over five out of seven times last season.

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover three times.

Last season, four Governors games hit the over.

Lions vs. Governors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lindenwood 36.0 35.5 77.0 9.0 22.3 44.3 Austin Peay 30.3 25.5 63.0 3.0 19.3 33.0

