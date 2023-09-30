The No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and the 12th-ranked run offense will take the field against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) and the 19th-ranked run defense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Longhorns are heavily favored by 16.5 points in the game. The game has an over/under of 61.5 points.

Texas ranks 37th in points scored this season (35 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 12.5 points allowed per game. With 37.8 points per game on offense, Kansas ranks 26th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 59th, giving up 22.8 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs Kansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -16.5 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Looking to place a bet on Kansas vs. Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 Big 12 Betting Trends

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Two of Kansas' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

This is the first time Kansas will play as an underdog this season.

Kansas has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +550 moneyline set for this game.

Bet on Kansas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels leads Kansas with 705 yards on 56-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 74 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 27 carries.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 57 times for 394 yards (98.5 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 11 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has run for 235 yards across 33 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has totaled 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 246 (61.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times.

Luke Grimm has caught 13 passes and compiled 175 receiving yards (43.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner's 12 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 173 yards (43.3 ypg).

Austin Booker has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 11 tackles.

Kansas' tackle leader, Kenny Logan Jr., has 24 tackles, two TFL, and one interception this year.

Kwinton Lassiter leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up four tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.