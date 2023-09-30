The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0), with the 19th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and the 12th-ranked rushing offense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Jayhawks are massive underdogs, by 17 points. The over/under for the contest is 64 points.

Kansas vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Kansas vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Kansas Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-17) 64 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-17) 63.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas vs. Texas Betting Trends

Kansas has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Texas has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 17 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Big 12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

