Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Yankees.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (174) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 156 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.7% of those games.
- In 18.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 77 games this season (49.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.296
|AVG
|.254
|.329
|OBP
|.305
|.551
|SLG
|.436
|37
|XBH
|31
|19
|HR
|11
|61
|RBI
|35
|51/17
|K/BB
|69/22
|18
|SB
|31
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (9-9) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.65 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 32 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.65 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.