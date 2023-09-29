The New York Yankees (81-78) visit the Kansas City Royals (54-105) to open a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Yankees are on the back of a series victory over the Blue Jays, and the Royals a series loss to the Tigers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-7) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (5-17) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-7, 5.74 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (5-17, 6.08 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 31st of the season. He is 5-17 with a 6.08 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Over 30 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 6.08 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.

Lyles has registered five quality starts this season.

Lyles will try to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 30 outings this season.

Jordan Lyles vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .226 batting average, and is 29th in the league with 1178 total hits and 24th in MLB action with 661 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are eighth in all of MLB with 218 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Yankees this season, Lyles has thrown five innings, giving up five earned runs on nine hits while striking out three.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (3-7) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 5.74, a 2.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.321.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Rodon has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

