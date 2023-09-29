MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals are ready for a matchup with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 157 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Royals' .242 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 657 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.408 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (5-17) will take the mound for the Royals, his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.

He has five quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros W 6-5 Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/28/2023 Tigers L 8-0 Away Jonathan Bowlan Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Greinke Michael King

