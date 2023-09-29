The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .227 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

Velazquez has had a hit in 26 of 46 games this season (56.5%), including multiple hits eight times (17.4%).

Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (34.8%), and in 9.9% of his trips to the dish.

Velazquez has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this season (20 of 46), with more than one RBI 10 times (21.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 56.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .353 AVG .083 .450 OBP .083 .824 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings