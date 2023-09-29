Matt Duffy vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Duffy is back in action for the Kansas City Royals versus Carlos Rodon and the New York YankeesSeptember 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on September 24 against the Astros) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .249 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 52.0% of his 75 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 75 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven home a run in 12 games this season (16.0%), including more than one RBI in 4.0% of his games.
- In 14 of 75 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.305
|AVG
|.189
|.368
|OBP
|.221
|.379
|SLG
|.267
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|14/7
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 189 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Rodon (3-7) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.74 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
