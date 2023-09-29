Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 123 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .324.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 127th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 81 of 120 games this year (67.5%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (25.8%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (3.3%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (5.8%).

He has scored in 46 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .317 AVG .228 .355 OBP .293 .427 SLG .295 19 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 18 46/16 K/BB 63/21 11 SB 12

Yankees Pitching Rankings