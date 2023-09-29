This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Franklin County, Missouri. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

Hermann High School at Sullivan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Sullivan, MO

Sullivan, MO Conference: Four Rivers

Four Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Pacific High School at Owensville High School