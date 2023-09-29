Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chariton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chariton County, Missouri has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Chariton County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Salisbury High School at Marceline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Marceline, MO
- Conference: Lewis & Clark
- How to Stream: Watch Here
