Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cedar County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Cedar County, Missouri this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cedar County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Sherwood High School at Stockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Stockton, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.